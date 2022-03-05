WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Christophe Galtier's hosts snatched a dramatic late victory over the league leaders in Sunday's (AEDT) contest to move into second place as the visitors struggled to deliver without the France forward leading the forward line, neither Lionel Messi nor Neymar able to exert any influence on proceedings.

Delort's strike was emphatic, a powerful volley from close range that gave PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas absolutely no chance.

Mbappe, who is top of the leaderboard for combined goals and assists in Ligue 1 this term, missed out as he served a one-match suspension after his yellow card against Nantes last month.

Though Les Parisiens remain comfortably entrenched at the front of the title race, 13 points clear of their nearest opponent, they will hope to rediscover their spark in time for next week's UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid.