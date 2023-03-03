The Morocco international was accused by a 24-year-old woman who made a complaint to police on Sunday, 26 February.

That has now been followed five days later by a formal indictment against the 24-year-old former Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid player.

After the initial complaint, PSG issued a statement to French media that was supportive of Hakimi, stating he had "firmly denied the accusations and trusts justice".

The club added in that statement: "PSG is an institution that promotes respect on and off the pitch."

L'Equipe quoted Hakimi's lawyer, Fanny Colin, as saying Hakimi "firmly denied the accusations made against him" when he spoke to police this week.

She added in a statement to the newspaper: "In my opinion, it follows from the documents which are in the hands of the judicial police that Mr Hakimi has, in this case, been the subject of an attempted racketeering."

Hakimi was a major figure in Morocco's run to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals at the end of last year, and he is also a key player for French champion PSG.

The Parisian side is top of Ligue 1 and faces Nantes in that competition on Sunday (AEDT).

After that, it begins preparation for a UEFA Champions League trip to play Bayern Munich next Thursday (AEDT), trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Hakimi moved to PSG in July 2021 when he left Inter for a reported initial fee of €60 million ($94.4 million).

On Monday, he was named in the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 at FIFA's The Best awards ceremony in Paris.

He has not been detained in custody by police and trained with his club on Friday, although a hamstring injury has ruled him out of the Nantes game.

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier said before his press conference on Friday that he would not answer any non-football questions about Hakimi.

Asked for an update on the player's injury, Galtier said he hoped Hakimi would be fit to face Bayern.