Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the signing of full-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter on a five-year deal.

The Morocco international leaves Inter after helping the club clinch the Scudetto last season.

✍️🆕 #WelcomeAchraf



The club is pleased to announce the arrival of @AchrafHakimi.



The 22-year-old Moroccan right-back, who also has Spanish nationality, has signed a five-year contract through June 30, 2026.



♥️💙 #WeAreParis https://t.co/Pml00Mga3A — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 6, 2021

“I feel a great sense of pride today, said Achraf Hakimi after signing his contract.

"After Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates, the fans and experience the incredible colour and passion inside the Parc des Princes."

"I share the same big ambitions as the coaching staff and my teammates and will do everything I can to deliver what is expected of me."

PSG is also expected to complete the signings of Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma before the transfer window closes.