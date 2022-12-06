The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund man has been one of the stars of this year's World Cup, with a host of European giants reported to be interested in signing him.

Bellingham scored England's first goal of the tournament in a 6-2 thrashing of Iran in the group stage, and produced another masterful midfield display in Sunday's last-16 win over Senegal.

The former Birmingham City man leads his team-mates for dribbles completed (six) and possessions won (23) in Qatar, while only Luke Shaw (72) has bettered his tally of 48 passes ending in the final third.

His all-round ability has seen him touted as a contender to be named the young player of the tournament, and Al-Khelaifi admitted he would like to bring him to the Ligue 1 champions.

"Amazing player – what a player," Al-Khelaifi told Sky News. "England (are) lucky to have him, to be honest. He's one of the best players in the tournament. Amazing – his first World Cup. He's calm and relaxed, confident."

Asked whether PSG want to sign Bellingham, Al-Khelaifi said: "Everybody wants him, I'm not going to hide it. He's at his club, and respect, so if we want to talk to him, we'll talk to the club first."

Bellingham will next be in action on Saturday when England faces France in a mouth-watering quarter-final clash.