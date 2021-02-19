In spite of the unforgiving world of football management, Monaco has been rewarded for giving Kovac time to impart his philosophy, but this patience was not afforded to his recent predecessors.

Leonardo Jardim was sacked in the season after guiding Monaco to the title in 2017. His replacement, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry lasted three months in the job before suffering the same fate.

With Henry out and Monaco facing relegation, it turned to its tried and tested Jardim in January who despite surviving the drop, was sacked for a second time before the new year.

Those turbulent years are a now distant memory, with Monaco flourishing under Kovac’s tutelage as Ligue 1’s form side, with seven wins and one draw to start 2021.

Not bad for the third-youngest side in the competition, with an average age of 24.

At 33, Cesc Fabregas is the veteran of this side and the World Cup winner’s experience has been invaluable to emerging midfield maestros like Aurélien Tchouaméni and Youssouf Fofana.

A nod to the future is equally evident at the back, with France's teenage prodigy Benoit Badiashile at the heart of the defence.

Kovac’s young stars have quietly ascended to fourth, but their recent rumblings will be impossible to ignore with a win over a PSG, which returns from battering Barcelona at Camp Nou mid-week.

Beating a PSG side in this form at the Parc des Princes is a monumental task, but the players will take confidence from a much-deserved 3-2 win over the reigning champion in November.

A look at these stats should dispel fears that Monaco can’t match the attacking might of PSG.

Win or lose, Monaco’s resurgence under its Croat coach has been remarkable, and if he can keep this young crop of players together, the proud Monegasques can return to former glory in coming years.