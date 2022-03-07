Mbappe did not feature against Nice at the weekend due to a domestic suspension, but was set to be crucial once again as PSG go up against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Thursday (AEDT).\

The 23-year-old's brilliant late goal separated the sides in the first leg, with PSG holding a 1-0 aggregate advantage heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, reports emerged on Monday that Mbappe had suffered an injury in training, potentially casting doubt over his participation.

PSG have now confirmed those reports were correct, but added that the first examination of the forward's problem was not overly concerning, though a further update would be made on Tuesday.

A statement released on PSG's official website read: "Kylian Mbappe received a knock on his right foot in training today. He has undergone treatment this afternoon.

"The medical tests are reassuring and another update will be made in 24 hours."

PSG's medical update also revealed that Sergio Ramos is still training individually and will be doing so until the end of the week.

Ander Herrera, meanwhile, is also training alone and is continuing treatment for conjunctivitis. He will resume training with the team towards the end of the week.