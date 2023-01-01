Goals for Przemyslaw Frankowski, Lois Openda and Alexis Claude-Maurice in an entertaining New Year's Day contest reduced PSG's lead at the summit to four points.

Hugo Ekitike equalised in the first half, but Christophe Galtier's side was second best in its first game of 2023 as it awaits the return of Lionel Messi after his World Cup triumph with Argentina.

It was a dream start to 2023 for Lens boss Franck Haise, who celebrated his 100th match in charge in style.

A raucous crowd did not have to wait long for fireworks, with Frankowski on hand to apply the finish after Gianluigi Donnarumma could only parry Massadio Haïdara’s strike into his path five minutes in.

PSG promptly struck back three minutes later, when Ekitike poked a finish beyond Brice Samba, though the Lens keeper claimed the ball was kicked out of his hands by the forward.

Lens took that setback in their stride, and it was back in front with a goal on the break just before the half-hour mark, Openda taking a pass from captain Seko Fofana and beating Marquinhos before firing under Donnarumma.

⚽️⚽️ GOALLL! ⚽️⚽️ Lois Openda finishes a BRILLIANT @RCLens team move as the home side takes a 2-1 lead! And @SergioRamos hobbles off for @PSG_English



🎥 Watch it on beIN 1 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT | #RCLPSG | 👉 https://t.co/zTmJjGRZoq pic.twitter.com/ZXO7iviCJc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 1, 2023

Things went from bad to worse for PSG when Openda turned provider with a superb backheel for Claude-Maurice to rifle home two minutes after the restart.

⚽️⚽️ GOALL!! ⚽️⚽️ @PSG_English is ON THE ROPES as Alexis Claude Maurice latches onto Lois Openda's back-heel to make it THREE for @RCLens!! it's 3-1!!



🎥 Watch the 2nd half LIVE NOW on beIN 1 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT | #RCLPSG | 👉 https://t.co/zTmJjGSxdY pic.twitter.com/pcSAsQixlj — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 1, 2023

There was no way back for the Parisian giant as Lens showed it is capable of putting up a serious title fight.