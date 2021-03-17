PSG gets behind Di Maria, Marquinhos after burglaries March 17, 2021 01:13 1:14 min PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino offered his support to Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos after The players' homes were burgled during the French champion's 2-1 loss to Nantes at the weekend. WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News PSG Football Ligue 1 Angel di Maria Marquinhos -Latest Videos 3:06 min Billing volley the cherry on top for Bournemouth 1:31 min Real Madrid outclasses Atalanta to progress 1:31 min De Bruyne belter fires Man City into quarters 7:19 min 'World-class' France stands in Wales' way 2:13 min Thiem stunned by Harris in second round in Dubai 1:14 min Bernat pens long-term PSG deal 3:06 min Ibrahimovic makes Sweden comeback ahead of Euros 0:58 min Ireland star CJ Stander in shock retirement 0:47 min Hacker blamed for fake Real Madrid news 0:45 min RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann dismisses Barca talk