Thomas Tuchel's men saw second-placed Lille held by Strasbourg earlier and took full advantage to widen the gap at the summit.

PSG was far from its fluent best as Nimes threatened early on, but once Christopher Nkunku had calmly slotted home from Marco Verratti's pass there was little doubt which side would claim victory.

Mbappe could have easily had a hat-trick but had to settle for two in the closing stages to seal the points and reach his personal landmark.

A sloppy start from the hosts should have been punished by Teji Savanier and Anthony Briancon in the opening 20 minutes, but both men saw their efforts sail over Alphonse Areola's crossbar.

Eventually PSG found its rhythm and unsurprisingly Mbappe was the catalyst, the forward denied by the outstretched boot of Paul Bernardoni and the offside flag before the deadlock was broken.

A superb lofted pass from Verratti found Nkunku in behind the Nimes defence and he made no mistake with a cool finish past Bernardoni.

PSG thought it had a second on the brink of half-time but Mbappe's close-range effort from Thiago Silva's knockdown was rightly ruled out for deliberate handball, earning the 20-year-old a yellow card.

Another chance went begging when Mbappe dragged a low shot wide early in the second half, and Nkunku nearly doubled his tally with a chip that floated off target.

Mbappe finally got his landmark goal on 69 minutes, the forward pouncing on Juan Bernat's cut-back after a surging run down the left.

Bernardoni needed to make another sharp stop to deny Mbappe moments later but there was nothing he could do to deny him in the final minute as PSG eased to another home win.

Parc des Princes has been a fortress in Ligue 1 this season and that continued against Nimes as PSG made it 14 consecutive wins at home in 2018-2019 , and a ninth clean sheet in that run.