The 31-year-old was taken off on a stretcher during PSG's thrilling 4-3 win over Lille on Monday (AEDT).

Having teed up Kylian Mbappe's opener and then scored PSG's second goal, Neymar went over on his right ankle in a challenge with Benjamin Andre early in the second half.

PSG subsequently confirmed Neymar had not suffered a fracture but instead a sprain.

On Wednesday, it announced further scans had indicated ligament damage, and Neymar must now wait until next week for a firmer timescale to be put on his recovery.

🚑😬 @neymarjr's injury doesn't look good after being forced off in a stretcher, but at least a fracture has been ruled out for the @PSG_English superstar



📰MORE HERE 👉 https://t.co/erF4XGdxM7#Ligue1 #PSGLOSC pic.twitter.com/Avxodwgl6y — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 20, 2023

According to the United Kingdom's National Health Service, the standard recovery time for such an injury is between six and eight weeks, which would rule him out of the second leg of PSG's last-16 tie with Bayern on March 8.

PSG, which faces Marseille in Ligue 1 on Monday, heads to Munich trailing 1-0 from the first leg.