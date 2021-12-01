Runaway Ligue 1 pacesetters PSG was denied victory at Parc des Princes for the first time this season in all competitions following Wednesday's stalemate.

PSG registered 22 shots on goal – their highest tally without scoring in Ligue 1 since March 2016, with Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe going closest to finding the back of the net, but were unable to break down their stubborn opponents.

Indeed, it was the first time in 18 Ligue 1 meetings that Nice had prevented PSG from finding the net.

But Pochettino – who has been heavily linked with Manchester United – felt PSG's performance was worthy of more than a share of the spoils as Lionel Messi fired a blank after claiming a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or.

"We got chances, but we didn't score. We deserved to win," Pochettino said. "It happens sometimes; the ball doesn't go in, sometimes there's a good goalkeeper.

"These are things that you have to accept throughout the season. I am satisfied with the defensive performance of the team.

"We are improving little by little. We are first in Ligue 1 and qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"We must continue to improve to be ready for the decisive moments."

Messi attempted six shots (one on target) against Nice, his highest tally without scoring in the league since April 2021 (seven with Barcelona against Real Madrid).

PSG conceded its first 0-0 home draw in Ligue 1 since February 2017 (against Toulouse). This is its first home draw in the top flight since November 2020 (2-2 against Bordeaux), ending a run of 20 games at home without sharing points (W16 L4).