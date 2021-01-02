WATCH every Ligue 1 match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The 48-year-old, who had been out of management since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019, was finally confirmed as Thomas Tuchel's successor on Sunday (AEDT).

Former Spurs, Southampton and Espanyol boss Pochettino has signed a contract with the Ligue 1 champion until June 2022, including an option for a further year.

Pochettino is returning to the club where he spent two and a half seasons as a player, during which time he lifted the Intertoto Cup in 2000-2001.

PSG is accustomed to winning silverware on a far more regular basis these days and the Argentinean coach is well aware of the high standards expected of him and his squad.

The first interview with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino!



The first interview with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino!





"I am very happy to be here. It's a great opportunity, the project is incredible," he said. "Being able to be involved in Paris Saint-Germain on a daily basis is something great.

"I can't wait to rebuild this relationship I already have with the supporters. I have always had a good relationship with them after my time here as a player.

"Paris is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and in a club like this, victory alone doesn't count – you have to win of course, but with a certain style.

"The players are some of the best here; they are the main players and they have to love what they do on the pitch, that's a very important aspect.

"The demands and expectations are high. I like it when the relationship is almost a friendship between the players and the entire staff.

"And I want all of the people who are involved with the club, stadium and training centre to feel like a part of this project.

"There has always been a tradition of excellence in this club - the players must deserve to wear this jersey.

"I think the current squad is amazing. I think we can accomplish what the club want, and what the players want, because they are competitors who want to lift trophies."

Pochettino, previously linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United, was sacked by Spurs after five impressive years in charge at the north London club.

He succeeds Tuchel with the aim of continuing PSG's domestic dominance and going one step further than last term's runner-up finish in the UEFA Champions League.

In order to achieve that, though, the new boss acknowledges the importance of first uniting everyone at the club.

"Our main goal is to get everyone to pull in the same direction," he said. "We want to put in place a mentality, a game philosophy, and that everyone adheres to it.

"The idea is that everyone should want to win for the club above all else. We want to be a strong club, with a strong structure.

"When everyone, from the players to the staff, to the management, experiences the same emotions, it's something magical."

Pochettino's first game in charge will be Thursday's (AEDT) league trip to Saint-Etienne, with PSG aiming to bridge the one-point gap on top two sides Lyon and Lille.