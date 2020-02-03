Head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted the Brazil international's decision to hold a 28th birthday party two days before the fixture would not impact upon his team selection, despite describing the event as a "distraction".

But Neymar will not be involved after PSG left him out of their 19-man squad, citing a rib cartilage injury that was confirmed after tests were carried out on Tuesday (AEDT).

Neymar played the full 90 minutes in the 5-0 home win over nine-man Montpellier on Saturday, though he had limped off towards the end of the first half in an injury scare following an awkward landing in a challenge with Arnaud Souquet.

PSG confirmed the injury did relate to that incident and will hope to have the forward back in time to face Lyon on Sunday.

The Montpellier clash was a match that also saw Neymar fume at referee Jerome Brisard, earning him a booking for dissent, with reports documenting an angry exchange with the match official that continued into the tunnel.

Neymar's fellow forward Kylian Mbappe is selected in the group to take on Nantes despite his exchange with Tuchel after being substituted in the second half.

Tuchel was unimpressed after the victory, reminding Mbappe it is he who decides which players come on or off, but said in his pre-match news conference he did not think the situation would prompt the France international to seek a transfer.

Along with Neymar, the club's injury list includes Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Ander Herrera, Juan Bernat, Abdou Diallo, Colin Dagba and Garissone Innocent.

Neymar has 13 goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, helping leaders PSG open up a 12-point advantage over Marseille in second.