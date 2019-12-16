The Brazil international was heavily linked with a return to Spain in the previous transfer window but a deal to go back to Barcelona or join Real Madrid failed to materialise.

Despite admitting he had wanted to leave and being jeered by PSG fans upon his return from injury against Strasbourg in September, Neymar has performed well for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, registering nine goals and five assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Neymar carving up for PSG against Montpellier

The 27 year-old has suggested he has no reason to try to engineer an exit from Parc des Princes, where he moved for a world-record €222million fee two years ago.

"Why would I want to leave? I still have two years on my contract, the team continues to progress," Neymar said. "We have to stay focused on this season to do things well and win as many trophies as possible.

"This season, the goal is the Champions League. And my priority is PSG, with maximum effort each week. The goal is always to win the next game."

While sometimes accused of selfishness on the pitch, Neymar insists few people truly know his personality and is adamant he is not in the sport purely for personal accolades.

"I never play to be the number one. I just play because I love football. I just feel happy when I play. And, every time I'm on the pitch, I give 100 per cent," he said.

"Do you think perfection exists? Only God is perfect. Everyone has their small faults. A leader is someone who must help the team to win, lead them victory. They could be the captain, or the goalscorer. Everyone has their own way of being a leader, and possesses their own virtues.

"Few people really know the real Neymar. Just my parents and my friends. What people see is something completely different. And, in the end, they don't see much!

"The real Neymar is very calm, very happy. He is someone who enjoys staying with family and friends."