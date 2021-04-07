The Brazilian forward was given two yellow cards in Sunday's (AEST) top-of-the-table clash with Lille, the second for a late push on Tiago Djalo, who was also dismissed.

Neymar also tried to confront Djalo again in the hallway leading to the dressing rooms.

He will miss Sunday's (AEST) game at Strasbourg and the match against struggling Saint-Etienne on 19 April.

It was Neymar's second sending off of the campaign, and his fourth in as many seasons since joining PSG from Barcelona.

The defending champion sits three points behind new Ligue 1 leader Lille with seven matches remaining.