The Brazil international has not featured in PSG's past two games – league wins over Montpellier and Toulouse – due to suffering from muscular fatigue.

However, Neymar is now in contention to return for Thursday's Classique against Marseille at Stade Velodrome in the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

Ligue 1 leader PSG then faces fourth-placed Monaco in the league on Sunday, before hosting Bayern Munich in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie next week.

PSG posted an image of Neymar in training on Tuesday (AEDT), while fellow recent injury absentee Sergio Ramos was also present.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to miss at least the first leg of that showdown with Bayern, however, with the prolific forward still nursing a thigh injury.

Prior to his short lay-off, Neymar – who celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday – had scored 17 goals and assisted 14 more in 25 appearances this season.

Those 31 goal involvements put Neymar level with team-mate Mbappe and behind only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (34) among players from Europe's top five leagues.