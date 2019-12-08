PSG was trailing to Leandro Paredes' own goal when Neymar won a set-piece 25 yards out in the final 20 minutes having been fouled by Pedro Mendes, who was sent off for picking up a second booking.

Brazil international Neymar stepped up and dispatched a brilliant strike into the top-right corner of the net to equalise, with Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi then on target in a 3-1 victory.

Neymar later revealed PSG's staff felt he would score a free-kick in the game, which helped imbue him with the confidence as he stood over the ball.

"It was a very tough match but our second half was better," he told PSG TV.

"It's an important victory for the team. Before the match I talked with the staff and we all felt that I will score a goal on a free-kick.

"I had confidence, so I try. It's a great goal to help the team to win."

Neymar's compatriot and PSG captain Thiago Silva was able to celebrate his 300th appearance for the club with a victory.

"It's historical for me," the 35-year-old said.

"I never thought about playing such a long time with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I'm very happy and honoured but we have to continue, we have many matches to come.

"I hope I could play a lot more matches with Paris."