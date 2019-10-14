Neymar is expected to be out for four weeks after the Paris Saint-Germain star suffered a hamstring injury on international duty.

Point médical — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 14, 2019

"Neymar Jr had an MRI this afternoon confirming a grade 2 lesion of the femoral biceps left hamstrings," PSG's medical statement confirmed. "A medical point on the evolution will be redone in eight days.

"But the deadline to return to competition is evaluated at 4 weeks depending on the evolution."

Having last month restored him to the starting XI, PSG will have been especially concerned when Neymar clutched at his hamstring as he headed to the bench in the 12th minute of the 1-1 draw with Nigeria.