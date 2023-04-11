The one-cap France international has featured in 25 of PSG's 42 games in all competitions since arriving from RB Leipzig last August, starting 14 of those.

However, the 25-year-old has not played since sustaining the injury in the second leg of PSG's Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich last month.

The Ligue 1 leader confirmed on its official website on Wednesday that Mukiele will not figure in the eight league games it has left this season.

"Nordi Mukiele is suffering from a serious hamstring injury. To minimise the risk of recurrence, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff opted for an operation," the statement read.

"The operation will be performed in Finland today and will keep him out of action until the end of the season."

PSG also said midfielder Renato Sanches will miss between three and four weeks with an adductor injury sustained in last weekend's win over Nice.

Christophe Galtier's side is six points clear of closest challenger Lens, which it hosts in its next match on Sunday (AEST).