Montpellier v Lyon September 15, 2020 23:49 3:54 min Ligue 1: Montpellier v Lyon MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 1-MONTH free trial Highlights Lyon Montpellier Football Ligue 1 Memphis Depay -Latest Videos 2:31 min Grealish marks new deal with star turn in Cup 1:09 min Bale keen on Tottenham return 26:13 min EFL Highlights Show - Episode 1 0:23 min Werner reflects on Chelsea debut 1:30 min Lampard happy with Kepa despite Brighton error 1:31 min Jimenez stunner lights up Wolves' strong start 1:30 min Werner wins key penalty as Chelsea sinks Brighton 0:39 min Neymar claims referees ignored racism claims 0:39 min PSG demands full investigation into racism claims 0:48 min Nadal weighs in on Djokovic incident