Brazil international Neymar remains the world's most expensive player following his €222million switch from Barcelona to the French capital in August 2017.

The 30-year-old has made 144 appearances for PSG and won 11 trophies, though tellingly he has yet to lift the Champions League with the Ligue 1 giant.

Neymar signed a new four-year deal last year, but the former Barcelona star has been liked with the Parc des Princes exit following the arrival of head coach Christophe Galtier.

And ex-PSG defender Meunier, who spent four years at PSG before leaving for Borussia Dortmund in 2020, believes Neymar's career has stagnated.

"I have to admit that I was a big fan of Neymar when he was still playing at Barcelona. In Paris, however, he lost his magic, from my point of view," Meunier said.

"The comeback is all about him. If I was 10, I would have had his poster in my room."

Neymar has scored exactly 100 goals for PSG in all competitions, which is 71 fewer than Mbappe has managed in the same number of seasons.

The Santos youth product scored 19 league goals in his maiden campaign with the Parisians, but has since failed to manage more than 15 in any of the four seasons since.

Belgium international Meunier himself endured a difficult time of things at PSG, which he has put down to a combination of factors both on and off the field.

"In Paris, I was sidelined by the then sports director [Leonardo] because I didn't want to extend my contract," he said.

"Privately, it wasn't easy to leave Paris, either. My wife, my children and myself, we all loved the city. It was hard to give up. But over time we managed to adapt as a family."