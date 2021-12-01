The runaway leader in the French top flight had found the net three times in each of its past three league games, but drew a blank on Thursday (AEDT).

Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe went closest to scoring for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who proved wasteful in front of goal.

Despite 20 shots on goal, the hosts were unable to break down Nice, who held out for their first clean sheet in this fixture in 18 attempts.

Nice was seeking only a second win over PSG in 17 matches and Kasper Dolberg tested Gianluigi Donnarumma from long distance early on, while Presnel Kimpembe produced a wonderful last-ditch intervention to deny Andy Delort.

It then took brilliant reflexes by Donnarumma to keep out Delort's header from point-blank range just after the half-hour mark.

At the other end, Lionel Messi shot straight at Walter Benitez, while Achraf Hakimi blazed a good opportunity wide when the ball broke kindly for him just before half-time.

Di Maria was played in behind the defence six minutes after the break, but Benitez was out quickly to block him.

Dolberg then saw a glorious opportunity go begging in the 59th minute, as he somehow headed onto the post from two yards out with the goal gaping.

A clever ball by Messi released Mbappe at the other end, but the France international could only shoot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

PSG pressed for a dramatic winner as the clock ticked down, but was forced to settle for a share of the spoils.