Messi greets screaming PSG fans for first time August 11, 2021 00:05 0:58 min Lionel Messi greeted PSG fans for the first time since signing a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giant and unsurprisingly, the crowd went berserk. WATCH Messi in Ligue 1 LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News PSG Football Lionel Messi Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 11:06 min Derby topples Salford in Carabao Cup epic 0:58 min Messi greets screaming PSG fans for first time 0:58 min PSG chief hails historic Messi signing 2:11 min Messi excited to build 'something special' at PSG 2:11 min PSG's insane starting XI to start the new season 2:50 min Barcelona suffers another injury blow 2:03 min Stones backs 'fearless' Grealish to quickly settle 0:30 min PSG completes mega Messi deal 0:48 min Donnarumma excited by thought of Messi link-up 3:25 min Kyrgios dumped out of National Bank Open