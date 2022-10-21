The defending champion was without the suspended Neymar, leaving it up to the two other stars on its forward line to send PSG six points clear at the top. It did so in style.



Mbappe, who recently slammed reports of him wanting to leave the club as "completely false", cut a frustrated figure for much of the game even after breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute.

He was teed up by Messi for that opener before missing a series of chances to claim a hat-trick.

🔥🔥 WHAT A GOAL!! @KMbappe finds Leo Messi with a MAGIC assist and the Argentine BAMBOOZLES the 'keeper to make it 2-0 for @PSG_English!



However, a commanding PSG display was eventually reflected by the scoreline as Mbappe and Messi linked up brilliantly for the latter to make it 2-0 before the long-time Real Madrid target added further gloss with his second.