Despite notching a hat-trick for Didier Deschamps's side in the final, Mbappe and his international team-mates came up short as Les Bleus were beaten on penalties in the showpiece game of Qatar 2022.

While club-mate Lionel Messi is yet to return to Paris since his triumph, Mbappe made a swift return to domestic action, securing a late 2-1 win against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Thursday (AEDT) despite Neymar being sent off just after the hour-mark.

😱 NEXT LEVEL drama to close out @PSG_inside's return to #Ligue1 action against @RCSA_esports, and once again @KMbappe is at the centre of it 🔥 Full highlights and report here 👉 https://t.co/JBnOzR5YdQ | #PSGRCSA pic.twitter.com/1SAlglJjqd — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 28, 2022

Speaking after scoring a 96th-minute penalty he had won himself, the 24-year-old acknowledged the pain of France's loss in Doha will stay with him forever, but stressed he does not feel his team-mates should pay the price for those emotions.

"Personally, I will never stomach it," he said. "[But] my club is not responsible for this failure with the national team. I try to come back with positive energy.

"I tried to bring a boost to my team, and [we hope to] continue our season undefeated. It was a [FIFA] World Cup – the club has nothing to do with it."

On making a swift return to PSG from international duty, Mbappe underlined his commitment to keeping club and country matters separate, adding: "The message is simple. It shows that no matter what happens with the national team, PSG are something else. I am still determined to bring all the trophies back to the capital."

Mbappe's late goal against Strasbourg means Christophe Galtier's side has dropped points just twice in Ligue 1 this season, with an unbeaten UEFA Champions League record to match too.

It next plays second-place Lens, when it will hope to open up further daylight between itself and its main title rival, which it is eight points clear of having played a game more.