The France forward, who sat out the international break because of a hamstring issue, replaced Pablo Sarabia in the 83rd minute at Allianz Riviera and helped kill off the game after the hosts threatened a comeback.

Ignatius Ganago pulled one back for Nice with 23 minutes to play after Angel Di Maria's first-half brace, but its momentum was disrupted by red cards for Wylan Cyprien and Christophe Herelle in quick succession.

Mbappe then marked his comeback with PSG's third and set up Mauro Icardi for a fourth, sending his side five points clear of closest challenger Nantes at the summit.