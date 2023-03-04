Lionel Messi put PSG in front with his 18th goal of the season and it looked set for a comfortable evening when a Jaouen Hadjam own goal doubled the advantage only 17 minutes in.

Nantes had other ideas, Ludovic Blas giving the visitor a lifeline by catching Gianluigi Donnarumma out at his near post and Ignatius Ganago heading them level in an action-packed first half at Parc des Princes.

Danilo Pereira restored PSG's lead with a second-half header and Mbappe made history with his 201st goal for the club in the closing stages, surpassing Edinson Cavani's tally.