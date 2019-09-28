Mbappe had not featured since 25 August because of a muscle problem but came off the bench in the second half to make a telling impact for the defending champion.

The France forward was introduced on the hour mark and 10 minutes later he laid on a close-range winner for Neymar.

Pablo Sarabia saw a goal ruled out for offside in the ninth minute, and a frustrating first half for the visitors — beaten at home by Reims in midweek — featured a booking for coach Tuchel after he expressed his disdain at a free-kick given to Bordeaux.

His side dominated throughout and Thomas Meunier dragged an effort wide before Angel Di Maria and Neymar were each denied by Benoit Costil in quick succession.

Neymar then headed wide after more good work down the right from Meunier, with PSG's profligacy forcing Tuchel's hand as Mbappe was summoned to join the action.

He wasted an early opportunity by shooting straight at Costil before Neymar sent another header off target at the far post with the goal at his mercy.

PSG's persistence was finally rewarded, however, when Bordeaux lost the ball in its own half and Mbappe broke free down the right, firing a low cross in for Neymar to tuck into the bottom-left corner.

Mbappe's cameo was arguably worthy of a goal but Costil kept his team in it with another fine save after a break from the FIFA World Cup winner, who blasted over the bar shortly after on a day when PSG should have won by a much more convincing margin.

There was controversy late on as Bordeaux had an appeal for a penalty rejected by VAR (video assistant referee) despite Idrissa Gueye appearing to make contact with Loris Benito, but a point for the hosts would have been scarcely deserved.