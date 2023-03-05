Mbappe became PSG's record goalscorer as he sealed a 4-2 win over Nantes.

The 24-year-old surpassed Edinson Cavani's tally of 200 for the club when he slammed home in stoppage time. Mbappe took just 247 matches to reach 201 goals – Cavani's 200 strikes came from 301 appearances.

Having won the 2018 World Cup with France and five Ligue 1 titles, the Champions League has evaded Mbappe, who has a runners-up medal from the 2020 final when PSG lost to Bayern Munich.

Bayern stand in the way of PSG's progress this season, with the Bundesliga giant holding a 1-0 lead heading into the second leg of the last-16 tie on Thursday (AEDT).

While Mbappe sees himself as an eventual Champions League winner, he refuted the suggestion the mid-week result will have a direct impact on his PSG future.

"I don't think so," he said in a press conference.

"I think if I read my future it's [winning] the Champions League, and I'm not disrespecting the club. I will have gone very far.

"I am here, I am very happy. I'm very happy here and for the moment I'm not thinking about anything else but making Paris Saint-Germain happy."

Mbappe's sole focus is now on propelling PSG to a result in Munich. He returned from injury in the first leg and saw an equaliser disallowed for offside.

"It's a good moment for me [becoming PSG's all-time top scorer] but for the team, the good moment is the three consecutive victories after the defeat against Bayern and that's the most important thing," he added.

"Of course, I'm happy, it's important for the team. But the most important thing is that the team has got its head together and is ready for the challenge in Munich on Wednesday.

"[Can I score my] 204th, 205th? We don't know. Yes, as I said, the goal is clear, we want to go there to qualify. We have a lot of confidence, and humility too because we play a great team.

"But we are Paris Saint-Germain and we always go to win matches and we will go to Munich to win, to qualify, to come back happy."

PSG coach Christophe Galtier, meanwhile, is honoured to be coaching Mbappe.

"It's already a privilege to experience this, live, in real-time. It's a privilege for a coach to have a player like Kylian, who in my eyes is the best striker in the world," Galtier told reporters.

"Our fans, but also people who love French football, must appreciate the value of having such a player in our league.

"He is determined to break many records, to make sure that the team wins, and that the team goes as far as possible.

"It is a privilege for me to have witnessed this. It's a privilege for Paris Saint-Germain to have a striker like Kylian. You have to appreciate it for what it is."