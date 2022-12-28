MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The league leader had looked destined for a draw at Parc des Princes after captain Marquinhos had cancelled out his opener with an own goal and Neymar had been sent off for consecutive bookings, the second for taking a dive in the box.

But a 96th-minute spot-kick for Mbappe, just less than a fortnight on from his hat-trick in defeat for France at the FIFA World Cup final, ensured his side avoided dropping points for the third time this season.

It marked a major reprieve for Christophe Galtier's side, which was without Qatar 2022 winner Lionel Messi in the French capital, and struggled to convert early dominance into a more comfortable result.

Marquinhos put the hosts ahead on 14 minutes with a bullet header from a Neymar free-kick, and it seemed PSG would go on to an easy victory thereafter.

But any predictions of an easy ride were curtailed by a dogged Strasbourg, who should have equalised on the half-hour, but Kevin Gameiro was denied at point-blank range by an outstanding save from Ginaluigi Donnarumma.

PSG went into the break still leading, but five minutes after the resumption, the scores were level after an attempted block by Marquinhos looped over a helpless Donnarumma.

Things got worse just after the hour after Neymar's red card, and when Mbappe overelaborated in the box to spurn a chance in the first minute of stoppage-time, it seemed a draw would be the best the home fans could expect.

But there was to be one last twist as Mbappe again charged into the box and went down. Marquinhos pounced on the loose ball to score, but the referee had already blown for a penalty, leaving Mbappe to seal the deal.

Just as he did in the Qatar 2022 final, the 24-year-old blasted the ball home, before peeling off to celebrate wildly with the fans, removing his shirt in the process to earn himself a yellow card.

But that mattered little as the final whistle blew and PSG took all three points.