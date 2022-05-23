Mbappe, 23, is widely considered the most valuable player in world football, and was tipped to leave France to join Real Madrid when his contract expired at the end of this season.

He ended up turning his back on his favourite childhood club in favour of remaining in his home country, signing a deal that will keep him in Paris through 2025.

While most believed it was a true two-horse race between the Spanish and French giants, Mbappe revealed in an interview with TeleFoot that he entertained the idea of heading to Anfield.

"It was not just Real Madrid and PSG – I was in talks to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool," he said.

Mbappe outlined his motivation, and that Liverpool was not part of his final deliberation.

"I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum – my mum loves Liverpool," he said. "I don’t know why, you will have to ask her.

"It’s a good club and we [first] met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.

"We talked a little bit, but not too much… of course, it was between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the end."

The superstar forward also shined some light on why he may have back-flipped on his desire to head to Madrid, saying that leaving on a free transfer with Paris Saint-Germain getting nothing in return did not sit right with him.

"Everybody knows I wanted to leave for Real Madrid last year, and I think it was a good choice to leave last year," he said. "But now it’s different because I was a free agent.

"I was a free agent, and it was important to give back to my country. If I had left I would have left as a great player, but there is a sentimental part.

"I don’t think my chapter is closed. Things were not over for me at PSG.

"I’m French and I know I’m important in the country, and when you are important you have to think not only about football, but about your life.

"I will be in France after my career. I will leave here [PSG], I will be with my family, my friends.

"The only thing I can say is thank you to all the Real Madrid fans, and the club, because they gave me all the love.

"It’s amazing because I was only there for one week when I was 14 [to train]. I said to them good luck for the Champions League [final]."