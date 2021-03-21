The defending champion went into the game knowing they could overhaul Lille at the summit with a victory following Les Dogues' shock 2-1 home loss to Nimes earlier on Monday (AEDT).

And it made no mistake in taking advantage of that slip-up, the instrumental Mbappe opening the scoring in the 15th minute and Danilo Pereira doubling the lead 17 minutes later.

Angel Di Maria, whose house was burgled during PSG's defeat to Nantes last week, made it 3-0 shortly after the restart before Mbappe brought up his hundred at the end of a rapid counter-attack.

Mbappe limped off in the second half and was replaced by the returning Neymar in between consolation goals from Islam Slimani and Maxwel Cornet, putting the France star's participation in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in question.

PSG should have been ahead in the sixth minute following tremendous work down the left from Mbappe, who outpaced a pair of defenders and produced a pinpoint cross only to see Moise Kean shoot straight at Anthony Lopes.

Mbappe took it upon himself to do what Kean could not, beating Lopes by rifling through his legs at the near post after the Lyon goalkeeper could only parry Marco Verratti's shot.

Kean forced Lopes into action again with an effort from the edge of the box and Angel Di Maria blazed over after a perfectly weighted pass from Mbappe.

But the second that PSG's dominant start warranted arrived in superb fashion.

Lyon failed to clear a corner and Marquinhos met Presnel Kimpembe's chipped pass with a cushioned header down into the path of Danilo, who rattled a first-time effort into the bottom-left corner.

And the host was given a mountain to climb a minute and 45 seconds into the second half as Di Maria's inswinging free-kick found its way through a mass of bodies in the box and beyond a stricken Lopes.

Fewer than five minutes later Mbappe moved into three figures in typical fashion, racing on to Verratti's delicate ball over the top and dispatching in confident fashion.

Substitute Slimani reduced the arrears with a fierce strike from outside the area and, after Neymar took Mbappe's place in attack, Cornet capitalised on some slack PSG defending to make the finish more nervous than it had any right to be.