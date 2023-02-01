The France international was forced off in the 21st minute and went down the tunnel clutching his hamstring, a worrying sight for PSG fans with less than two weeks until they meet Bayern in the Champions League last 16.

Mbappe came off with his team drawing 0-0 away at Montpellier, though he had already endured a tough start to the match having missed two penalties to open the scoring at Stade de la Mosson.

After Sergio Ramos was brought down by Christopher Jullien, referee Jeremie Pignard pointed to the spot, and it appeared a Montpellier's player encroachment would give Mbappe the chance to redeem himself after his initial penalty was saved by Benjamin Lecomte.

But Mbappe saw his second attempt come back off the right post before he fired the rebound over to keep the game goalless.

Mbappe's injury was not PSG's only injury concern in the first half of the match as Ramos then limped off in the 32nd minute, casting yet more doubt over who Christophe Galtier will have to pick from as his side look to get past Bayern and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The first leg is set to be played at the Parc des Princes on 15 February (AEDT), before the return fixture at the Allianz Arena on 9 March.