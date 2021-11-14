The 22-year-old is in his fifth season at PSG, whom he joined from Monaco in an initial loan move back in 2017.

While his time with the Parisian side has been nothing but a success, with Mbappe finishing as its top scorer in Ligue 1 for each of the past three seasons, there remains a significant possibility that he could leave at the end of June.

DIRECTION LE QATAR 🇫🇷✈️🇶🇦



Soirée mémorable pour une qualification méritée.

Une grosse pensée pour toutes les familles des victimes 13.11.15.

Et aussi une grande fierté de rejoindre la légende J.Fontaine avec ce quadruplé. #KYLI4N pic.twitter.com/njHbgWJBCN — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 13, 2021

Mbappe is approaching the final six months of his contract, meaning he will become a free agent should he continue to refuse a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid has been continuously linked with the France star over the past couple of years, and especially in the most recent transfer window, when Los Blancos were said to have had as many as three bids rejected for him.

Publicly, PSG remains confident of convincing Mbappe to stay, but it appears they still have work to do.

Asked what the future holds, Mbappe said: "I don't know yet.

"I am in Paris. I already said that I have spent five extraordinary years here, I have enjoyed every moment and I continue to do so.

"Here, a lot of important things are going to come, of great opportunities, but already I've talked about this before."

While PSG's deep pockets will give them a good chance of successfully replacing Mbappe if he does leave, losing him would clearly be a major blow.

The striker, who scored four in France's 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan on Sunday (AEDT), has averaged better than a goal every 90 minutes in three of his four full seasons at the club.

In 2020-2021 there was a marked difference in PSG's fortunes when he was not in the team. With Mbappe starting, as he did in 27 Ligue 1 games, PSG averaged 2.3 points per game, winning 74 per cent of those fixtures, but in the 11 matches when he was absent from the XI those numbers dipped to 1.8 points per game and a 54.5 per cent win rate.

Given PSG was pipped to the title by one point, as Lille was crowned French champion, his importance becomes even more obvious.

Including appearances off the bench, he featured in 31 Ligue 1 games and scored 27 goals, his second-best return for the Parisians, beaten only by his remarkable 33-goal effort in the 2018-2019 season.

While his haul of six during the first 12 matches of 2021-2022 is perhaps disappointing by his high standards, Mbappe also has six assists, which is the joint-most in the division.