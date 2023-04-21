MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Moving 11 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit despite a generally below-par display, the runaway leader did the damage in the first half against the division's bottom side, whose relegation could be confirmed this weekend if other results go against them.

Mbappe's pair of well-taken goals inside the opening 26 minutes took his tally for the season to 34 in all competitions, although the visitors were denied a clean sheet by Sada Thioub's late strike.

Nevertheless, PSG registered its 14th successive league win over Angers, equalling its own record for consecutive victories over a single opponent in the French top flight (against Nantes).

Angers had the first opportunity when Batista Mendy's throughball released Ibrahima Niane, but Gianluigi Donnarumma was quickly out of his goal to deny him.

PSG broke the deadlock just four minutes later. Juan Bernat cushioned Lionel Messi's delicious diagonal ball into Mbappe who, despite fluffing his first attempt, recovered to scramble home eventually.

Messi was instrumental again as the visitors doubled their lead in the 26th minute, playing a sublime throughball for Mbappe to latch on to and round Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni before slotting in.

The visitors pushed to stretch their advantage, with Achraf Hakimi firing over nine minutes into the second half, while Mbappe went close to completing his hat-trick when Bernardoni tipped over his dipping 35-yard effort.

Angers rallied and halved the deficit three minutes from time when Abdallah Sima cushioned Yan Valery's cross for Thioub to tuck home. But PSG held out to edge a step closer to yet another Ligue 1 title.