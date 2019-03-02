France international Mbappe took his Ligue 1 tally to 24 goals this season with a pivotal double after Casimir Ninga gave Caen a surprise lead in the 56th minute.

Layvin Kurzawa, Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria were all denied by the frame of the goal in the first half, while the latter struck the upright for a second time after Mbappe had equalised from the spot.

The 20 year-old ensured PSG would head back to the capital with all three points, though, when he swept home from close range in the 87th minute, the Ligue 1 leader opening a 20-point advantage over Lille, which faces Dijon on Monday (AEDT).