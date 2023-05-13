MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

Messi was jeered by some home fans throughout his first appearance since an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, but Mbappe took the focus away with a second-half brace.

Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi had earlier given PSG a commanding half-time lead, and Ajaccio's Mohamed Youssouf later put through his own net as the visitors' relegation to Ligue 2 was confirmed.

Both teams finished with 10 men as Hakimi and Thomas Mangani were dismissed for trading punches, but that was not enough to dampen PSG's spirits as it restored its six-point cushion to second-placed Lens.

Fabian's second goal in as many games broke the deadlock 22 minutes in, the Spaniard charging into the area before finishing well with the outside of his left boot.

Hakimi soon doubled PSG's lead, tapping in the rebound when Francois-Joseph Sollacaro parried Mbappe's shot, with the referee opting against penalising Mbappe for handball after an on-pitch video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Mbappe got himself on the scoresheet inside 90 seconds of the second half, with his shot squirming under Sollacaro after a goalmouth scramble.

If Mbappe's first goal was fortuitous, his second – arriving seven minutes later – was sublime as he fired a fierce volley into the top-left corner after Cedric Avinel's failure to clear a long ball.

Mbappe was involved again as PSG scored a fifth with 17 minutes remaining. His rabona cross was cleared as far as Marquinhos, whose low effort struck Youssouf and found the bottom-right corner.

Tempers flared late on as Hakimi and Mangani saw red for throwing punches amid a scuffle, but that was as much fight as Ajaccio showed in a dispiriting outing.