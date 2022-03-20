Mbappe's former club dominated the first half at Stade Louis II, before expertly picking PSG off on the counter-attack in the second.

Goals from Wissam Ben Yedder (two) and Kevin Volland sealed the win, with an exasperated Mbappe seen removing his shirt and under-shirt after Monaco took a 25th-minute lead.

This made it four away defeats in a row in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's men, including the recent humiliation in the Champions League when the Parisians threw away a two-goal aggregate lead over Real Madrid thanks to a second-half Karim Benzema hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG remains comfortably clear at the top of Ligue 1 despite losing its last three league away games, but speaking to Amazon Prime Video after the defeat, the World Cup winner said: "The objective is to seek the 10th French title.

"We can win 8-0 or 9-0 and people will still think of the Champions League. The rest I don't think matters much to people.

"But we must remain professional, we must respect the supporters who support us, the people, our families. We are going to get this 10th title."

Mbappe – who is now second in the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts for this season (15) after Ben Yedder moved on to 17 with his two strikes – was asked if this was a message for his team-mates.

"You have to respect yourself already, it's important," he reiterated.

"You must have, as a minimum, esteem for what we do, for what we want to be, for what we aspire to be - we have to respect each other. It was a game without [that]."



PSG will next be in action after the international break when it welcomes Lorient to the Parc des Princes.