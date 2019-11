Marseille moved into second place in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win over rival Lyon. Dimitri Payet’s first-half brace helped André Villas-Boas's side past a Lyon side managed by former Les Olympiens coach Rudi Garcia.

The host side made the perfect start when Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. After a lengthy VAR delay, Payet stepped up and confidently dispatched the ball into the top corner.