Marseille goes top with thrilling win over Nantes August 21, 2022 00:05 6:18 min Marseille went top of Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win over Nantes, Nicolas Pallois' own goal setling a pulsating match in the home side's favour. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Marseille Nantes Football Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 6:18 min Marseille goes top with thrilling win over Nantes 4:37 min Tsitsipas sets up semi-final meeting with Medvedev 7:47 min Norrie edges Alcaraz to reach Cincinnati semis 4:10 min Serie A: Inter v Spezia 4:10 min Lukaku, Martinez special fires Inter past Spezia 4:53 min Dortmund stunned by incredible Bremen comeback 1:30 min Premier League: Bournemouth v Arsenal 1:27 min Premier League: Tottenham v Wolves 1:30 min Premier League: Fulham v Brentford 1:30 min Premier League: Everton v Nottingham Forest