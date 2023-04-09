The centre-back played his 400th match for PSG in the 2-0 win over Nice and is fast closing in on Jean-Marc Pilorget's club record of 435 appearances.

Brazil international Marquinhos is into his 10th season at the Parc des Princes since arriving from Roma but he has just one year left to run on his existing deal.

Marquinhos has previously stated he wants to extend his stay in the French capital, though, and an agreement between the long-serving player and club may soon be reached.

"We're on the final details," he is quoted as saying by RMC Sport. "Playing my 400th match for Paris was incredible. I didn't imagine this when I arrived at a young age.

"Back then I was just thinking about having fun and playing. We've had good times and difficult times, but as I've said before, I've always had the same passion to give my best.

"Now I hope to play another 100 or 200 games... the most possible!"

Most of Marquinhos' games have been in Ligue 1 (262), followed by the Champions League (81), Coupe de France (31), Coupe de la Ligue (20) and Trophee des Champions (6).

The 28-year-old has captained PSG since February last year and has won 27 trophies, including seven Ligue 1 crowns.

"PSG always shows me a lot of gratitude, the fans too, everyone in the club," Marquinhos added. "I am very very happy in Paris."

Marquinhos played a full part in the win over Nice, which maintained PSG's six-point lead over Lens at the top of Ligue 1 in defence of its title.

The Parisian side is on 69 points after 30 matches – no team in Ligue 1 history has failed to finish top after accumulating as many points at this stage.

It was far from a vintage display against Nice, however, with Gianluigi Donnarumma's seven saves the joint-second most he has made in a game this season.

"We know we can do much better but in the current context, we must not be too angry, we must take things step by step," Marquinhos said.

"We've had some difficult moments ... It was very important to take these three points, to gain confidence, to regain a good dynamic, to find a good atmosphere."