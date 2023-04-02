Christophe Galtier's men lost 2-0 at home to Rennes before the international break and were disappointing again as they succumbed to back-to-back league defeats for the first time since September 2020.

The story of the first half revolved around two penalties: one that was struck against the post by Alexandre Lacazette, and one that was not given in favour of PSG for an apparent handball.

Yet, Lyon was unperturbed by Lacazette's miss, sealing only a second league win at PSG since 2007 thanks to Bradley Barcola.

PSG should have established a fourth-minute lead, but Vitinha inexplicably chipped over from close range after being found by Kylian Mbappe's disguised pass.

Mbappe was similarly wasteful a few moments later, prodding across goal following a wonderful one-two with Lionel Messi.

PSG were fortunate to not concede in the 39th minute, however – Lacazette hitting the post from the spot after being bundled over by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Lyon arguably got lucky as well on the stroke of half-time as Dejan Lovren escaped punishment for handling in the area.

They made the most of that let-off early in the second half.

Sael Kumbedi passed across the six-yard box and Barcola – a first-half substitute – converted past Donnarumma, who desperately overcommitted by diving to his near post.

Barcola nearly got a second when forcing a fine Donnarumma save just past the hour, but it mattered little as PSG failed to rescue a draw, with boos heard from the stands on the final whistle.