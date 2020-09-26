WATCH every Ligue 1 match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Rennes, which finished third last season, took the lead through summer arrival Nayef Aguerd after 33 minutes.

Second-half goals from Serhou Guirassy and substitute Adrien Hunou sealed the victory over a side that was previously unbeaten.

Rennes is now two points clear of Lille, which beat Nantes on Saturday (AEST).

Marseille looked to be heading for defeat when Ibrahima Niane put Metz ahead after 72 minutes.

But the home side saved the game five minutes into stoppage-time when Morgan Sanson fired in just under the crossbar.