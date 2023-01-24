Mbappe scored five times as PSG beat sixth-tier Pays de Cassel 7-0 in the Coupe de France on Tuesday (AEDT), with the France star wearing the captain's armband in the absence of regular skipper Marquinhos.

After the match, PSG coach Christophe Galtier said Mbappe is now its vice-captain.

Kimpembe – who has not played since November due to a heel injury – had previously been Marquinhos' deputy.

Rumours on Wednesday suggested Kimpembe had agreed to step down from the position to allow Mbappe to take up a leadership role.

However, he insists such reports are inaccurate, instead accusing PSG of failing to inform him at all.

"In the last few hours I have been able to hear and read a lot about myself," he wrote on his official social media accounts.

"I therefore wish to make things clear in order to avoid continuing to spread false information in this regard.

"I was not made aware of this decision, this is completely false... That said, I will always respect the decisions of the club."