Golovin stunner lifts Monaco past Brest January 1, 2023 23:53 2:45 min A wonder-goal to veteran Alexandr Golovin propelled Monaco to a 1-0 win over Brest in a pulsating Ligue 1 clash. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial