PSG is unbeaten in Galtier's first season in charge, sitting top of Ligue 1 and its UEFA Champions League group.

However, PSG has not won a game by at least a two-goal margin since the 3-1 away victory over Maccabi Haifa on 15 September, meaning Galtier has not had the luxury of being able to substitute key players.

The head coach would like his side to give him more freedom to rotate by killing matches off earlier, stating ahead of Saturday's clash against Ajaccio: "There are lots of games at the moment.

"Of course, I would like us to be more comfortable and have bigger leads to be able to make more changes during games, but the reality is down to the goalkeepers we are facing and the run of fixtures, which can mean we are not quite on target.

"There could be some fresh legs brought in [against Ajaccio]. I am still thinking about that and the number of games we are playing.

"We need to get the result. Of course, people might think this will be an easy game for Paris Saint-Germain, but we went to Reims [0-0 draw] and found it very difficult. We have to get the win."

Galtier says players who have not had as many minutes on the field as they would like must be ready when called upon.

"Our working method is to be focused on recovery, but not let them be inactive," Galtier added.

"We want the players always to be active to reduce fatigue from matches and also work on tactics, because it's important for every player to be ready and fully aware of what to do against each opposition if there are changes in the set-up.

"We are doing a lot of work on that. Those who are not playing much have exactly what they need if they are called on to start or come off the bench."