Neymar and Kylian Mbappe clashed in the 5-2 win over Montpellier on August 13 after the France international tried to take the ball from Neymar for a penalty, having already missed a spot-kick earlier in the game.

The two reportedly resolved the issue after the match, but there was potential for the situation to flare up again as PSG won another spot-kick when 1-0 down at home to Monaco.

💥 PENALTY! After a VAR review, @PSG_English is awarded a spot kick as @neymarjr is fouled in the box!



📺 Watch LIVE on beIN SPORTS via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/dR3JmGUdy7 #PSGASM pic.twitter.com/Lj6hfQnscJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) August 28, 2022

Neymar won it after being fouled by Guillermo Maripan, and picked himself up off the floor to fire home from 12 yards to level things up, before celebrating with Mbappe.

⚽️⚽️ GOAL!! ⚽️⚽️ Is there a better penalty-taker in Europe than @neymarjr right now? The Brazilian draws @PSG_English level from the spot!



📺 Watch LIVE on beIN SPORTS via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/dR3JmGUdy7 #PSGASM pic.twitter.com/ZtymujV1aO — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) August 28, 2022

Galtier was glad there was no more disagreement over penalty duties.

"On this match, Kylian Mbappe was the number 1 penalty taker and Neymar was number 2," Galtier said. "After talking with Kylian, I saw that he had been happy to congratulate Ney[mar]. This is how it should be.

"They are great players, it's up to them to feel it. The important thing is that he scored and that Kylian came to congratulate."