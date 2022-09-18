Neymar marked his 100th appearance in the French top flight with an assist for Lionel Messi's fifth-minute strike at Groupama Stadium; meaning he has now been directly involved in 15 of his side's 26 goals this term (scoring eight and assisting four).

The former Barcelona forward took his tally of goal involvements to 121 in Ligue 1 (77 goals, 44 assists) - more than any other player in their first century of appearances since Opta began analysing the competition in 2006-2007.

"It is he who gives [us] the best balance," Galtier said of Neymar during his post-match press conference. "He has this ability to repeat efforts, he has volume, intensity. He is generous to the team.

"It gives a good balance. He is both able to replace himself, and to have dazzling and technical quality. He is a great animator. Obviously, the great players have to come out in this type of match.

"Neymar worked a lot for the team, and he came off a little rinsed and angry. This is normal. He has an irreproachable behaviour. He is sharp and has a lot of ambition on the season - both with the club and in terms of personal statistics."

Despite dominating possession for long stretches, PSG had to fend off a determined Lyon in the second half to take maximum points, and extend their winning streak to six matches across all competitions.

But while admitting his side could have been more clinical, having converted only one of their 15 shots on goal, Galtier insists his side was worthy of its victory.

"We knew we were going to face a tough game, but we had a very good game," he added. "We can still regret the number of missed or stopped chances by Anthony [Lopes], who had a very good game. The score could have been wider.

"As long as you are at 1-0, you are not immune to a reaction, Lyon pushed for that. But on the whole game, both on the possession of the ball and the clear situations, we deserved our victory in my opinion."