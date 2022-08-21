The Ligue 1 champion thumped Lille 7-1 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Monday (AEST) thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, a brace from Neymar and a strike from Lionel Messi.

Mbappe's first came after just eight seconds, which was the fastest goal in Ligue 1 since Opta started recording data for the competition in 2006-2007.

The result means PSG has scored 17 goals in three Ligue 1 games this season. Only Rennes in 1950-1951 (18) has found the back of the net more often at the same point.

The win also saw them become the first team in Ligue 1 history to score at least three goals in six consecutive away games.

Galtier, who joined the club from Nice in July, has been impressed by his new side's start to the season, but it has not come as a surprise given the strength of their pre-season campaign.

Asked if he expected his side to be so dominant at this stage of the season, Galtier said: "Yes, because of the work we have done since July. Those who returned before the scheduled date prepared well before the season.

"I saw players who wanted to start the season very strongly so I'm not surprised."

Galtier stressed that his side will not be complacent after their breathtaking start, and said he will be using the full depth of his squad to keep players on their toes.

Asked how they can maintain this form, Galtier responded: "The answer is simple: daily requirements. It is also important that everyone can participate in the sequence of matches.

"You will have to agree to give up your place so that a partner can exist. Management is going to be important and that all the exchanges I will have with the group are very transparent, clear and precise.

"The players may also have a little revenge to take on last season. The group must be able to live well together. We need happy and committed players in the locker room."

PSG is next in action on Sunday when Monaco visit the Parc des Princes.