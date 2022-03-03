Galtier hails Nice initiative to support Ukraine March 3, 2022 22:45 1:09 min Nice has asked fans to provide food and other essential items which it will then send to Ukraine, in a move which has been lauded by the French club's manager Christophe Galtier. WATCH Nice v PSG LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS this Sunday from 7am AEDT | 2-week free trial News Romania Nice Football Ligue 1 Christophe Galtier -Latest Videos 1:09 min Galtier hails Nice initiative to support Ukraine 1:09 min Popovic ready to face great mate Milicic 1:32 min Kante admits Chelsea stars stunned by sale 0:53 min Russia to appeal football ban 13:39 min UEFA expects FIFA to axe biennial World Cup plans 3:37 min Koeman slams Laporta while discussing Barca tenure 1:12 min Ceferin slams ESL backers amid reports of revival 7:29 min America-MG pulls off amazing Copa Lib comeback 2:44 min Marvellous Morelos assist sets up Rangers win 5:31 min SPFL: Motherwell v Ross County